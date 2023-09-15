3 arrested, 1 at large in connection Longview murder

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 10:48 am

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department has arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to a murder that took place in Longview back in April but are still searching for woman that was allegedly involved as well. Our news partner KETK reports that police arrested 41-year-old Andrew Thomas and booked him into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 and detained two juveniles Tuesday. Authorities have obtained a murder warrant for Shalonda Johnson, 41, in connection to the same crime. Police identified Johnson as a “black female, 5’5” and 190 pounds.” “If you know the current and exact location of Shalonda Johnson, submit a tip anonymously at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.”

