Today is Friday September 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 arrested, 1 at large in connection Longview murder

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 10:48 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


3 arrested, 1 at large in connection Longview MurderLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department has arrested a man and two juveniles in connection to a murder that took place in Longview back in April but are still searching for woman that was allegedly involved as well. Our news partner KETK reports that police arrested 41-year-old Andrew Thomas and booked him into the Gregg County Jail on a $500,000 and detained two juveniles Tuesday. Authorities have obtained a murder warrant for Shalonda Johnson, 41, in connection to the same crime. Police identified Johnson as a “black female, 5’5” and 190 pounds.” “If you know the current and exact location of Shalonda Johnson, submit a tip anonymously at Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or visit greggcountycrimestoppers.org or contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC