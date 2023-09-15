Today is Friday September 15, 2023
Convicted human smuggler sentenced

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 10:28 am
Convicted human smuggler sentenced to prisonSMITH COUNTY — A 34-year-old Dallas man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for continuous human trafficking of minors. A Smith County jury found Korwin Jones guilty after four days of testimony, including the testimony of two victims who Jones trafficked. Jones became the target of an inter-agency investigation into human trafficking after a sting in the Dallas area. The Texas Rangers and Plano PD conducted an undercover operation that led to ties in Smith County. They notified the East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) of a trafficker known as “BMT” who was trafficking girls under the age of 18. Smith County District Attorney’s Office investigator Chris Miller identified “BMT” as Korwin Jones, a known felon and gang member. An investigation into his social media and interviews with victims and witnesses led to additional evidence of Jones’ trafficking of minors including Jones’ claim on social media that he was the “King of East Texas P{imping}”.



