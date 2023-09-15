Libya flooding deaths top 11,000 with another 10,000 missing

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 6:25 am

Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images

(LONDON) -- The death toll from devastating floods in eastern Libya has surpassed 11,000, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

The Libyan Red Crescent said Friday that at least 11,300 people had died and another 10,100 were reported missing.

Mediterranean storm Daniel is behind the widespread flooding in the North African nation, as it washed away entire neighborhoods over the weekend and swept bodies out to sea.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

