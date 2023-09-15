Smith County burn ban continues

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2023 at 4:06 am

SMITH COUNTY — With this week’s rainfall, the conditions in the county are finally beginning to trend in a more favorable direction. However, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office reminds citizens that all outdoor burning activity in the county is still prohibited. The recent precipitation in the area has helped, but it is not yet enough to overcome the drought conditions in the county. The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) decreased 13 points this morning to 753. The KBDI is a metric used to measure the effects of seasonal drought on fire potential. The actual numeric value ranges from 0 (no moisture depletion) to 800 (absolutely dry conditions). Historically, the County has implemented a burn ban when the KBDI reaches the mid-600 to 700 range. However, officials also monitor weather conditions and forecasts, along with the daily incident responses from fire departments throughout the county.

The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday, August 1, to issue a burn ban for the County. The burn ban order is in effect for 90 days unless conditions improve and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early. To date, there have been over 170 grass/brush fires and over 100 illegal burning incidents reported since the beginning the burn ban, with over 50 citations issued.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500. Outdoor welding operations are also excluded, if they are conducted following guidelines established by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office. Welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office in advance.

