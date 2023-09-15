Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says surgery for torn Achilles ‘went great’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Thursday that surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg “went great.”

The 39-year-old Rodgers suffered the season-ending injury on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team during the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo in Week 1.

The four-time NFL MVP posted a photo and statement in an Instagram story the day after his surgery, which he said was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.

“Surgery went great yesterday,” the Jets quarterback said in his post. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Rodgers, who faces several months of intensive rehab, made his first public comments about the injury in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love,” Rodgers wrote. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” he continued. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers’ comments came shortly after Jets coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson both indicated they expect Rodgers to return in 2024.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh told reporters.

Saleh said he hasn’t discussed the future with Rodgers, adding that he is “working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Before the injury, Rodgers had mentioned on numerous occasions that his goal was to play multiple years with the Jets. He is signed through 2025 and due to receive $38 million in guarantees in 2024.

Zach Wilson is replacing Rodgers as the starting quarterback and will be under center for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Cowboys in Dallas.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

