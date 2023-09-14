Overton principal arrested after paddling student leads to ‘substantial bruising’

OVERTON – The Overton High School principal Jeffery Darryl Hogg has been arrested on an assault charge after paddling a student left “substantial bruising”, according to an affidavit and our news partners at KETK. On Wednesday, Hogg was arrested for the charge of assault causing bodily injury after an investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The affidavit stated that the student’s mother made a report to authorities on Aug. 15, one day after the incident.

According to the affidavit, the mother gave the school consent to the corporal punishment of three hits “on the butt” and was present for the punishment of her child. The student allegedly told the mother and Hogg after the second hit, she did not want the last one and Hogg told her “it would be a shame to have to go to ISS when [the student] only had one lick left,” the affidavit stated.

After agreeing to take the “final lick”, the affidavit said they took photos throughout the day of the developing bruises and the student was interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center the next day. The student was then examined by a SANE nurse and 32 to 34 hours after the paddling, the student reportedly still had “substantial brusing, swelling and heat to tissue of the areas she was paddled in.”

Photos of the student’s injuries were sent to a forensic pediatrician to be evaluated and the doctor stated that “physical punishment that results in injuries that last longer than 24 hours is consistent with child physical abuse.”

Hogg was booked into the Rusk County Jail.

The day after the alleged incident, the Overton Independent School District posted a statement to their Facebook page about “a recent student discipline issue.”

“After each swat, the student had a choice of whether to continue,” according to the post. “The student did consider discontinuing and serving ISS instead, but twice, the parent encouraged the student to just keep going and ‘get it over with.’ The principal remained empathetic and calm throughout, checking with the student before proceeding. At no time, did the parent or witnessing teacher express any concern that the swats were too harsh or overly aggressive.”

You can read the district’s full statement below:

Due to the number of comments and ongoing social media posts regarding student discipline, it seems appropriate and necessary to clarify OISD’s policy and some of the facts regarding a recent student discipline issue.

You can find the details of our board-adopted local policies, our student handbook and the student code of conduct online. In short, parents have a choice in whether or not corporal punishment is one of the consequences available when addressing their student.

Recently, a student was assigned to one day of ISS as a consequence. On the morning the student was to serve the day in ISS, the parent and student arrived and asked to speak with the principal. Rather than ISS, they expressed a preference for corporal punishment (3 swats). The parent remained present as a witness to the discipline, and the principal asked another female teacher to serve as a witness as well. After each swat, the student had a choice of whether to continue. The student did consider discontinuing and serving ISS instead, but twice, the parent encouraged the student to just keep going and “get it over with”. The principal remained empathetic and calm throughout, checking with the student before proceeding. At no time, did the parent or witnessing teacher express any concern that the swats were too harsh or overly aggressive.

While those facts may not change individual opinions of what has been so widely commented on, we hope it at least provides a more complete version of the facts and actions taken. There is never an intent to harm students; any administered consequence is in an effort to help students learn, grow and make positive choices. OISD is dedicated to serving and nurturing our students toward academic, social and emotional growth. OISD will look deeper into this incident, and reflect on our current policies and any indicated modifications that may help us better serve our students and community.

Overton ISD

