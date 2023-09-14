Today is Thursday September 14, 2023
22-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 4:39 pm
22-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crashSMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a 22-year-old was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after a head-on wreck in Smith County left another man dead. The wreck happened on State Highway 155, half a mile south of Winona on Sept. 8 at 11:09 p.m. William Chaplinski of Big Sandy was reportedly driving a 2006 Nissan Titan south on 155 when he crossed the center line in an attempt to pass another vehicle.

A preliminary crash report from DPS indicates that the Nissan collided head-on with a 2012 Kia Sportage driven by 42-year-old Harry Collins, III of Tyler. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene and Chaplinski was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to DPS, the roadway was wet at the time and neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Authorities said Chaplinski was “determined to be intoxicated at the time of the crash” and he was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, booked into the Smith County Jail and given a $100,000 bond.



