Today is Thursday September 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Wisconsin AG sues after Republicans vote to fire state elections chief

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 4:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Jason Marz/Getty Images

(MADISON, Wisc.) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday filed a lawsuit on behalf of the state's nonpartisan elections chief, Meagan Wolfe, whom the state Senate has just voted along party lines to fire.

Kaul argued that the 22-11 vote in the Republican-led chamber has "no legal effect" and that Wolfe "is lawfully holding over" in her position as Wisconsin's elections commission administrator.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC