Jason Momoa stars in first trailer for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Warner Bros.

Get ready to dive back in because the official trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally here.

The film, a sequel to 2018's Aquaman, features the return of Jason Momoa as the titular DC superhero (aka Arthur Curry) and new king of Atlantis, as well as James Wan in the director's chair.

In the trailer, Nicole Kidman's character Atlanna, Aquaman's mother, warns him that returning villain Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) "must be stopped or a global meltdown is imminent."

To best take on his nemesis, Aquaman reluctantly teams up with his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), who explains that Black Manta has the Black Trident, a weapon he says was a "curse" to the Seven Kingdoms during King Atlan's time upon the throne of Atlantis.

"The trident's dark magic is spreading," Atlanna says, with Orm explaining that Black Manta wants to "end the bloodline."

"I don't know what lies ahead, but we can't leave our children in a world without hope," says Aquaman, a new dad to a son he shares with Mera (Amber Heard), the queen of Atlantis.

Seemingly coming around to seeing his brother on the throne, Orm tells Aquaman, "You're not as bad at this as you think. If you lead, the Seven Kingdoms will follow."

Also returning from the first film are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom swims into theaters worldwide on December 20.

