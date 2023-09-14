Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges

September 14, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden was indicted Thursday on federal firearms charges, the latest and weightiest step yet in a long-running investigation into the president’s son.Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine, according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware by a special counsel overseeing the case.

President Joe Biden’s son has also been under investigation for his business dealings. The special counsel has indicated that charges of failure to pay taxes on time could be filed in Washington or in California, where he lives.

The firearms indictment comes weeks after the collapse of a plea deal that would have averted a criminal trial as the 2024 election looms. Since then, the political pressure has only escalated as the House formally opened an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, seeking to tie the elder Biden to his son’s businesses and divert attention off former President Donald Trump’s own legal woes.

