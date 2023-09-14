Today is Thursday September 14, 2023
Dr. Crane is back in first trailer for the ‘Frasier’ reboot

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 12:30 pm
Chris Haston/Paramount+

Dr. Crane is back like he never left in the first trailer for Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier.

Kelsey Grammer returns to his iconic role in this new iteration of the sitcom, which is once again filmed in front of a live studio audience.

This new series finds Frasier Crane leaving Seattle for Boston, where he’ll start a brand-new chapter and attempt to have a relationship with his son, Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott.

The first two episodes will premiere on October 12, with new episodes dropping every Thursday after that. Frasier (2023) also stars Nicholas LyndhurstJess Salgueiro and Toks Olagundoye.

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier will host a behind-the-scenes special covering the making of the new reboot called Frasier: Inside the Series. It will feature interviews with the cast that were conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike and drops on Paramount+ on October 6, before it airs on select CBS stations the next day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



