Brie Larson teaches ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ in trailer for new Apple TV+ series

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 10:40 am

Brie LarsonĀ stars in theĀ new trailerĀ for Apple TV+ā€™s highly-anticipated eight-part limited seriesĀ Lessons in Chemistry, which dropped Thursday, September 14.

Larson, who also executive produces the series, plays Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose dreams are put on hold when she gets fired from her lab. This leads her to take on a job as a TV cooking show host, where she inspires her viewers in unexpected ways.

ā€œIn life, discoveries usually lead to more questions. The only constant variable is the unexpected,ā€ Larson says in the trailer asĀ Harry Stylesā€™ "Sign of the Times" plays underneath.

The series, based on the bestselling novel byĀ Bonnie Garmusļ»æ,Ā will debut new episodes every Friday starting on October 13.

Starring alongside Larsen isĀ Lewis Pullman,Ā Aja Naomi King,Ā Stephanie Koenig,Ā Kevin SussmanĀ andĀ Thomas Mann.

