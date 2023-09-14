Today is Thursday September 14, 2023
Sandy Hook families who sued Alex Jones have yet to see a dime

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 9:18 am
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for several families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting are criticizing Alex Jones’ personal spending as they seek nearly $1.5 billion they won in lawsuits against the Infowars host. Court filings by Jones in his bankruptcy case in Texas show the conspiracy theorist who called the 2012 shooting a hoax dished out more than $93,000 in July. That includes $15,000 to his wife, $7,900 for housekeeping and more than $6,300 for meals and entertainment. The families’ lawyers said in a recent court filing that they will seek court orders to control Jones’ spending if he doesn’t himself. Jones denies financial wrongdoing but acknowledges an affinity for eating out.



