‘Trolls Band Together’ trailer confirms first new *NSYNC song in 20 years, “Better Place”

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 8:39 am
DreamWorks Animation

After weeks of rumors and teases, *NSYNC has finally confirmed their first new song in 20 years, which will appear on the soundtrack of the animated film Trolls Band Together.

It's called "Better Place" and it's featured in the latest trailer for the film, along with a clip of the classic *NSYNC tune "I Want You Back."  As previously reported, the plot concerns Justin Timberlake's character, Branch, teaming up with his long-lost brother to rescue another brother and reunite their family boy band, BroZone. 

You can hear a longer snippet of the song on TikTok, and you can presave it now: It's due out September 29.  Trolls Band Together, featuring the voices of Anna Kendrick, Camila Cabello, RuPaul, Amy Schumer, Eric André, Zooey Deschanel, Daveed Diggs, Kid Cudi, Troye Sivan, Zosia Mamet and many, many more, hits theaters November 17.

