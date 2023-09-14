El Chapo’s wife released from US custody

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 3:56 am

FORT WORTH (AP) – The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been released from federal custody after completing a three-year sentence for helping him run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro had been moved from a Texas prison to a California halfway house before Wednesday’s release. Coronel Aispuro will serve four years of supervised release. Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty in 2021 to three federal offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors and expressed regret when sentenced. El Chapo was sentenced to life behind bars in a U.S. prison in 2019 for a massive drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for two decades. El Chapo insisted his trial in New York wasn’t fair.

