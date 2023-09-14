Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 3:54 am

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Yorker upset that the city has been housing homeless migrants in his neighborhood on Staten Island has set up a loudspeaker to deliver an unwelcoming message to his new neighbors. It says “Immigrants are not safe here” and urges the arrivals to go back to some other part of the city. The message blares all day from a loudspeaker on Scott Herkert’s lawn in the New York City borough of Staten Island, The message is aimed at occupants of a temporary shelter set up nearby — one of several ways some people have let shelter residents know they are not welcome on Staten Island as thousands of migrants continue to arrive in New York City.

