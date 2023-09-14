Biden rules on clean cars face crucial test

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 3:51 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration to limit tailpipe pollution from automobiles — a major source of planet-warming emissions — face a crucial test as legal challenges brought by Republican-led states head to a federal appeals court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear arguments Thursday and Friday on three cases challenging Biden administration rules targeting cars and trucks. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. Republicans say the lawsuits are needed to curtail government overreach, while environmental groups and the Biden administration say an adverse ruling could jeopardize U.S. action against climate change. The cases could go to the Supreme Court.

