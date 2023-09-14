Today is Thursday September 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Defense set to begin in impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2023 at 3:50 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Lawyers for impeached Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton are set to start their defense Thursday in the trial to determine whether the Republican should be removed from office. Attorneys for the bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment rested their case Wednesday after a woman who was expected to testify about an extramarital affair with Paxton made a sudden appearance at the trial, but never took the stand. The affair is central to the historic proceedings and accusations that Paxton misused his power to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul. Paul was under FBI investigation and employed the woman, Laura Olson.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC