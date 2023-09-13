Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
Rangers Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of muscle strain

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 9:13 pm
TORONTO (AP) — Texas right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season, and likely wouldn’t be able to pitch in the playoffs if the Rangers make the postseason, because of a strained muscle in his shoulder. Rangers general manager Chris Young said an MRI on Wednesday revealed a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle that won’t require surgery. That came a day after Scherzer departed his start at Toronto in the sixth inning. “In some ways I was almost relieved that it’s not worse. It’s not surgery,” Scherzer said. “Talking with the doctors, I fully expect to make a full recovery.” Young said team physician Dr. Keith Meister feels confident that the injury will fully heal with rest, and Scherzer said he needed a couple of weeks of not throwing. But there are only 2 1/2 weeks left in the regular season as the Rangers try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.



