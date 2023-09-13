Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
DeSantis’ administration advises against COVID booster for people under 65

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 4:43 pm
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration on Wednesday advised against the use of the new COVID-19 booster for people under the age of 65, even as infections and hospitalizations tick upward in the U.S.

The newly authorized shot is being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those 6 months and older.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

