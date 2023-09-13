City of Tyler approves contracts for Shiloh Road safety improvements

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 3:21 pm

TYLER – The city of Tyler Wednesday approved contracts the for installing safety improvements on Shiloh Road. According to our news partner KETK, there is going to be an LED warning system on Shiloh Road at Sweetbriar Lane, going through the reverse curve between New Copeland Road and Donnybrooks Avenue. This area has had number of traffic accidents. Construction cost estimates are $61,035 with federal funds covering 90% of the cost and the city covering the other 10% through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program. The project is scheduled to be let for construction in August 2024.



Also the city will replace more than 3,700 LED signal indications and install more than 1,100 LED signal indications, along with installing retro-reflective backplates at most traffic signals throughout the city. These backplates are used on traffic signals to increase their visibility. The estimated project cost is $1,479,460, with federal funds covering 90% of the costs and TxDOT funding the other 10%. The project should be let for construction in March 2024.

Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc. is engineering the projects.

