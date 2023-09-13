Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Reward up to $30K for homicide suspect who escaped from DC hospital 1 week ago

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 12:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON -- A reward has climbed to $30,000 as authorities search for a homicide suspect who escaped from a Washington, D.C., hospital one week ago.

When Christopher Haynes, 30, was arrested on Sept. 6, he complained of a preexisting ankle injury, according to D.C. police.

Haynes was taken to George Washington University Hospital, and that afternoon, while an officer was "changing out his handcuffs" to secure him to the gurney, "Mr. Haynes physically assaulted that officer and fled," D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The two officers guarding Haynes chased him but couldn't catch him, police said.

Haynes -- a suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of a man in D.C. -- escaped with one handcuff still attached to his wrist, police said.

The escape prompted a brief shelter-in-place order at George Washington University.

D.C. police have "received numerous reports of possible sightings" and are "dedicating resources to each tip," the department said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC