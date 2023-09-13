“You gotta pick a side!”: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in intense ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer

On Wednesday, September 13, Apple TV dropped a tense second trailer to Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese's forthcoming film starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, the "war hero" nephew to De Niro's character William Hale, who Burkhart calls "the nicest man in the world."

However, he's anything but.

Based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the real-life serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

De Niro's character warms his nephew up to the plan to steal the oil discovered on Osage land — through marriage into the tribe and straight-up murder.

The resulting killing spree was known locally as the Reign of Terror and lasted from 1921 to 1926; while locals covered up the deaths as "bad luck," as De Niro's character coldly puts it, a federal investigator played by Jesse Plemons thinks there's more to it.

Meanwhile, Burkhart was torn between both worlds: his uncle's scheming and his Native American wife Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone, who begs him to avenge her family.

"You gotta pick a side," his uncle advises him.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with a nine-minute standing ovation.

As reported, Paramount Pictures is releasing the film wide on October 20 — including in IMAX theaters — before it debuts on Apple TV+.

