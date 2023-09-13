Drew Barrymore out as National Book Awards host after decision to resume talk show amid strikes

Drew Barrymore's decision to resume production on The Drew Barrymore Show amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes has cost her a hosting gig.

Barrymore was to emcee the 2023 National Book Awards on November 15, but she was just uninvited by the awards show.

"In light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," announced the organizers of the event, which has been deemed the Oscars for the publishing world.

The statement on social media continued, "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

When Drew's show resumed production on Monday in New York City, Writers Guild of America members picketed outside the studio.

Barrymore was dragged online as well, with spoofs of her movie posters popping up, including one titled Scab instead of Stab, a fictional film within the Scream series.

On social media earlier this week, Barrymore announced the show would be returning, saying in part, "I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television.

"However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," she added.

For the record, CBS’ The Talk and two syndicated chat shows, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, are also returning to the studio, per The Hollywood Reporter.

