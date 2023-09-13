Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
McDonald’s is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 7:54 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.



