Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Chandler votes against becoming sanctuary for the unborn

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 6:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Chandler votes against becoming sanctuary for the unbornCHANDLER — After a long and heated city council meeting, the City of Chandler has made their decision to not become a sanctuary city for the unborn. According to our news partner KETK, the goal of this measure was to ultimately pass an ordinance outlawing abortion within their city limits. Tuesday night’s meeting was packed with more than 20 residents taking the microphone during the public comment session. After hearing from everyone in this three-hour meeting, Chandler City Council members took up the resolution and it didn’t pass. A second and amended version of the ordinance was also introduced by one council member, but it failed to receive a second motion to be put it up for a vote. People also showed up outside protesting against the policy they called “extremely” dangerous, saying it’s likely not enforceable. Residents now have the option to add the ordinance to this November’s ballot, leaving the decision up to voters.

“I think it’s very concerning that we had a situation tonight where people put their own feelings of opposition before the citizens of chandler,” said Mark Lee Dickson. “I don’t believe that the vote today by the Chandler City Council truly represented the pro-life community”

“I’m very proud of the council men and women who stood their ground and voted with their constituents wanted,” said activist, Jennifer Murphy-Vick.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC