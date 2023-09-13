Today is Wednesday September 13, 2023
North Korea launches possible ballistic missile: Japan’s Ministry of Defense

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2023 at 5:29 am
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile on Wednesday, Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

The missile launch comes as North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A short while after the initial news broke, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed they had detected two short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Sunan area into the East Sea.

"Our military has strengthened its surveillance and vigilance in preparation for additional launches, while maintaining a full preparedness while working closely with the U.S.,” read a statement the JCS released Wednesday morning local time.

