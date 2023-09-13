Rangers’ Max Scherzer to have MRI after right triceps spasm

TORONTO — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer left Tuesday night’s 6-3 win over the Blue Jays in the sixth inning because of a right triceps spasm. He is set to undergo an MRI on Wednesday.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the trainer came to the mound in the sixth after Scherzer felt discomfort on his first pitch to Bo Bichette. Following a brief discussion, a frustrated-looking Scherzer walked off the field and was replaced by right-hander José Leclerc.

Scherzer (13-6) didn’t allow a run before exiting and snapped a four-start winless streak. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes.

“We needed a good team win, and we got it,” Scherzer said.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he began feeling tightness while warming up for the sixth and hoped it would pass.

“When I threw that first curveball to Bichette, it just felt like a charley horse,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer attempted to deliver two warmup pitches but wasn’t able to do so.

“When I got on the mound and was trying to go through my motion, I could just tell it didn’t release,” Scherzer said of his sore muscle. “I could feel I just wasn’t going to be able to throw another baseball.”

Bochy said he preferred a cautious approach rather than asking Scherzer to continue.

“We did not want him to pitch through it,” Bochy said. “We were not going to take any chances there. It’s too bad, because he really had good stuff.”

Scherzer allowed a season-high seven earned runs in his previous outing, a loss to the Houston Astros last Wednesday.

