DPS announces first female Texas Ranger major in its history

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 9:24 pm

AUSTIN – The Department of Public Safety made history by promoting Texas Ranger Captain Wende O. Wakeman to the rank of major, marking her as the first woman to hold the title in the department’s two century history according to our news partner KETK. In 1998, Wakean joined the departent as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Sulphur Springs and New Caney where she was later promoted to narcotics sergeant in 2003.



From 2008 to 2020, Wakeman rose the ranks throughout her different roles serving the communities of Conroe, Laredo and Huntsville. She made history in 2014 as the first woman promoted to ranger lieutenant and in 2020 she was promoted to captain. She joined the Texas Ranger Headquarters in Austin until her most recent promotion where she oversaw the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program. SAKI is a program designed to further collection of offender DNA and the investigation and prosecution of cold case sexually related homicides and sexual assault cases.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said, “Major Wende Wakeman’s years of hard work, her tremendous strength of character and her unwavering determination have all led her to this moment,” said “I cannot think of someone more deserving, nor can I think of a better role model for so many to be able to follow as she continues pave the way.” As of Sept. 1, Wakeman serves Texas Ranger Company “F” stationed in Waco and oversees 27 rangers and three lieutenants across the central region of Texas ranging from south of Dallas to south of San Antonio.

