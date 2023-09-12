Today is Tuesday September 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Smith County Fire Marshall resigns

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 3:17 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Smith County Fire Marshall resignsTYLER – After being on the job about two months, Smith County Fire Marshall Paul Findley is stepping down from the post. According to our news partner, Findley submitted his resignation Tuesday during the Smith County commissioner’s court meeting. After accepting the resignation, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said, “We all knew that Marshal Findley’s experience and leadership style was exactly what Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office needed at this time. This team of highly qualified professionals is better off because of you.” Findley has been a firefighter for 26 years. He took the post after the previous Fire Marshall Jay Brooks resigned in Sept. 2022. His last day of service will be Sept. 19.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC