Smith County Fire Marshall resigns

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 3:17 pm

TYLER – After being on the job about two months, Smith County Fire Marshall Paul Findley is stepping down from the post. According to our news partner, Findley submitted his resignation Tuesday during the Smith County commissioner’s court meeting. After accepting the resignation, Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said, “We all knew that Marshal Findley’s experience and leadership style was exactly what Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office needed at this time. This team of highly qualified professionals is better off because of you.” Findley has been a firefighter for 26 years. He took the post after the previous Fire Marshall Jay Brooks resigned in Sept. 2022. His last day of service will be Sept. 19.

