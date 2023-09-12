2 Longview physicians disciplined by Texas Medical Board

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 3:17 pm

LONGVIEW – The Texas Medical Board announced on Monday they had disciplined 27 physicians at their August meeting, including two Longview doctors. According to our news partners at KETK, Dr. Jorge Eduardo Massare-Rodriguez entered an agreed order on Aug. 18 that requires him to have a chaperone anytime he performs a physical examination on a female patient. He must also pass the Medical Jurisprudence Exam within one year and three attempts.

“The Board found Dr. Massare-Rodriguez admitted that he examined two patient/employees outside of the clinic, did not create a medical record and failed to establish a formal physician-patient relationship,” the medical board said in a release. A second Longview physician, Dr. Babajide Afolabi Ogunseinde, was found to have failed to meet the standard care with respect to the pre-op clearance and informed consent with the patient, according to the medical board. Ogunseinde entered an agreed order on Aug. 18, and the Board said it requires him to complete at least 12 hours of CME within one year divided into eight hours in pre-op clearance of high risk patients and four hours of informed consent.

Go Back