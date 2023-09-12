Today is Tuesday September 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Market, Market, Market! Iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ home sells at a loss

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 10:02 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo courtesy HGTV/Anthony Barcelo

HGTV has bid farewell to the iconic Brady Bunch house, selling it at $3.2 million, a price that falls below both its initial asking price of $5.5 million, per the Wall Street Journal.

This Los Angeles residence, famous for serving as the exterior shot of the beloved 1970s sitcom, underwent extensive interior renovations by HGTV to recreate the sets of the classic show. HGTV acquired the property and documented the renovation journey through specials like A Very Brady Renovation and A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition.

HGTV had invested $1.9 million in expanding the property, adding 2,000 square feet, including a second story. The completed home retains iconic features such as the floating staircase, retro kitchen, the kids' Jack-n-Jill bathroom, and a backyard reminiscent of the series.

HGTV intends to use a portion of the proceeds to provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative aiding hungry children in the United States through No Kid Hungry.

Tina Trahan, an ardent fan of the show and its 1995 parody film, is the new owner and plans to utilize the Studio City house for charitable events.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC