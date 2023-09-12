Today is Tuesday September 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


To the endzone and beyond: NFL game going animated with ‘Toy Story Funday Football’

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 8:42 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney+

In a first-of-its-kind event, the October 1 National Football League game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will be adapted in real-time as a fully animated contest taking place in the Toy Story universe.

Billed as Toy Story Funday Football, The NFL’s Next Gen Stats Player tracking data will enable a virtual recreation of the game, bringing every player and every play into the Toy Story Universe in real-time, presented in “Andy’s Room,” the familiar, brightly colored setting for the beloved Disney/Pixar Toy Story franchise.

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and many of the characters from the acclaimed animated series will be visible throughout, but they won't be suiting up on the field.

"In addition to the gameplay, all the surrounding aspects of the game – announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more – will all embrace the Toy Story-themed offering in their packaging and delivery, all occurring in Andy’s room," producers tease.

The announcement continues, "Fans will view every run, pass, score and all football-related action through state-of-the-art tracking technology enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data and Beyond Sports."

The game will stream on Disney+ and ESPN+ at 9:30 a.m. ET -- the early start is because it's part of the NFL’s annual series of international games, taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Falcons-Jaguars game will also stream on NFL+.

If animation isn't your thing, the traditional presentation of the match-up will appear on ESPN+, local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams, and on mobile with NFL+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC