Coffee City Police Department deactivated, police chief terminated

Posted/updated on: September 12, 2023 at 6:38 am

COFFEE CITY — The City Council of Coffee City voted to deactivate the Coffee City Police Department and terminate Chief of Police JohnJay Portillo at their meeting on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, the council’s meeting agenda said these were matters to be considered during their executive session of their Monday night meeting. During that executive session they have reportedly gone through with the decision to deactivate their police department and terminate the employment of Chief Portillo. “We voted to fire and terminate him as the chief of police here at coffee city, effective immediately,” said councilman, Keith Skender. This decision came after an investigation by a Houston television station detailing Portillo’s past record.

As for the department’s reserved officer program, which was found to be operating in Houston, the city voted to deactivate the entire department. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will now cover all calls out of Coffee City until a new chief is appointed.

Mayor Blackstone said reserve program officers are all gone for good. As far as other active duty officers, they can go work for other departments or reapply when a new chief is established. Blackstone stated that the decision means the investigation is completely over because of how much time it would take to look into each officer. Future application will have extensive background check done.

Portillo reportedly offered a resignation letter but it was declined by the council.

The council also reportedly removed the city’s attorney, Ron Stutes, and appointed his replacement as Robert Davis with Flowers Davis Law Firm.

Go Back