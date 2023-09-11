American freed after 12 days trapped in cave

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 6:33 pm

LONDON (ABC) — The American caver trapped underground in Turkey has been hoisted to safety. Mark Dickey, 40, had been trapped underground since Aug. 31, when he fell ill more than 3,400 feet below the surface, according to the New Jersey Initial Response Team, a group he leads.Dickey was extracted from the cave around 12:37 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the Turkish Caving Federation announced, describing the operation as “successful.”



“We congratulate all those who contributed!” the caving organization said. The New Jersey Initial Response Team thanked the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the European Cave Rescue Association for their efforts in rescuing Dickey, as well as the cave rescuers for “their hard core caving ability,” the organization told ABC News in a statement

Go Back