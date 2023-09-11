Today is Monday September 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Three juveniles shot in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Three juveniles shot in LongviewLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said that three juveniles were reportedly shot in a vehicle near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue on Saturday. According to Longview PD, and our news partners at KETK, officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street at 11:55 p.m. to talk to three juvenile shooting victims who were shot at another location. Longview Fire EMS took the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Longview PD said this is an ongoing investigation and detectives are collecting information. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC