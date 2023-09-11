Three juveniles shot in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 4:48 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said that three juveniles were reportedly shot in a vehicle near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue on Saturday. According to Longview PD, and our news partners at KETK, officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street at 11:55 p.m. to talk to three juvenile shooting victims who were shot at another location. Longview Fire EMS took the victims to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Longview PD said this is an ongoing investigation and detectives are collecting information. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Longview PD at 903-237-1110.

