‘The Little Mermaid’ makes a splash on Disney+

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 4:07 pm
Disney+

The live-action retelling of the animated Disney classic The Little Mermaid has broken a record for Disney+.

According to the streamer, the movie has become one of the most viewed premieres in Disney+'s history since it became available to subscribers on September 6.

The musical film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula and Javier Bardem as King Triton, racked up 16 million views in just its first five days on the platform.

The Little Mermaid, which made nearly $570 million worldwide before coming to digital, was the most-watched Disney movie premiere on Disney+ since 2022's Hocus Pocus 2.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

