Today is Monday September 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Fox readies 35th season of ‘The Simpsons’ with extended premiere preview

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 3:36 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Fox

On Monday, September 11, Fox dropped an extended preview of the 35th season premiere of The Simpsons, which debuts October 1 at 8 p.m.

The episode, titled "Homer's Crossing," has Homer becoming a school crossing guard and taking things a little too far.

In addition, this season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart's childhood coming to an end, producers tease, while an episode set 60 years in the future has Lisa recounting how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage "that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving."

Of course, this season will also bring back an annual classic, the 34th edition of the spooky "Treehouse of Horror" episode.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC