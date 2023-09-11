Today is Monday September 11, 2023
1 injured after reported shooting at Tyler apartment complex

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 2:16 pm
TYLER – Our news partners at KETK report that one person was injured in a shooting Sunday night at the Marabella Apartments in Tyler. According to police, they responded to the scene after receiving a call about gunshots and found that one person had been taken to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound. The person was later taken to a hospital for surgery, and police said there is evidence to suggest the shooting was not random. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work the case.



