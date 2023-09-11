1 dead after Harrison County crash

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 12:59 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – our news partners at KETK report that a two-vehicle crash just southeast of Marshall last week left one man dead. According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, 66-year-old Larry Richardson of Elysian Fields had his 2017 Ford F-150 stopped on FM 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31. The Ford reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and hit a 2009 International Box Truck that was going north on FM 31. Richardson was pronounced dead the next morning at a Longview hospital. The driver of the box truck was not injured, authorities said.

