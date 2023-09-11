Today is Monday September 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


1 dead after Harrison County crash

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HARRISON COUNTY – our news partners at KETK report that a two-vehicle crash just southeast of Marshall last week left one man dead. According to a preliminary crash report from DPS, 66-year-old Larry Richardson of Elysian Fields had his 2017 Ford F-150 stopped on FM 2625 facing west at the intersection of FM 31. The Ford reportedly failed to yield the right of way at a stop intersection and hit a 2009 International Box Truck that was going north on FM 31. Richardson was pronounced dead the next morning at a Longview hospital. The driver of the box truck was not injured, authorities said.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC