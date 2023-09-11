Drew Barrymore announces talk show return amid WGA and SAG strike

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for "The Drew Barrymore Show"

Drew Barrymore announced her daytime chat show will return for its fourth season in accordance with the rules of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though the WGA has vowed to picket the show’s studios Monday and Tuesday regardless.

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television," Barrymore wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me."

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind," she continued. "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."

However, a spokesperson for the Writers Guild said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike.”

CBS Media Ventures in a statement of their own states "the show will not be performing any writing work covered by the WGA strike," similar to ABC’s The View.

The Drew Barrymore Show's fourth season is set to premiere September 18.

