TxDOT announces Tyler-area roadwork

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 8:42 am

TYLER – On Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept.12, Spur 235 (near Jones Elementary) will be closed from approximately 8a to 5p each day as crews perform mill and inlay operations. The roadway will reopen each evening. The work is scheduled to last for two days. On Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Thursday, Sept. 14, crews are scheduled to begin work on FM 848 from SH 64 to FM 248/University Blvd. The roadway will be closed each day from 8a to 5p. The roadway will reopen each evening. Click here for more East Texas area roadwork information.

