Kim Jong Un departs Pyongyang en route to Russia, South Korean official says

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 7:03 am

(SEOUL, South Korea) -- A train presumed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departed Pyongyang on Monday, beginning its journey to Russia for a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a South Korean official told ABC News.

The leader of the secretive country will pay an official state visit to Russia in the coming days, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Putin on Monday began a two-day trip to Vladivostok, a port city near eastern Russia's border with North Korea, where he'll attend an economic forum, Russia's TASS news agency said.

Kim's train also appeared to be "heading towards" Vladivostok, the South Korean official said.

Discussions "are actively advancing" between Kim and Putin over a possible plan for North Korea to supply weapons to Russia, a U.S. official told ABC News last week.

Such a deal would be "another indication of how desperate Mr. Putin is," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council.

"But if they move ahead, then there will be additional repercussions for North Korea," Kirby said. "The international community and the United States will look for ways to hold them accountable for that."

Kim, who took power in 2011, attended a military parade on Sunday marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean state, the government-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

The leader had met on Friday with a delegation visiting North Korea from China, a sit-down with "an atmosphere of deep comradeship," KCNA reported.

