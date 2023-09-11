Today is Monday September 11, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59

Posted/updated on: September 11, 2023 at 7:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. A family representative says Robison died at a hospital in San Antonio after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59. His 2001 album “Step Right Up” produced the Top 40 country song “I Want You Bad.” Robison also served as a judge for one year on USA Network’s reality TV show “Nashville Star.” In 2018, Robison announced that he had permanently lost the ability to sing following surgery on his throat.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC