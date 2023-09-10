Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 7:20 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated. Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, moved one major singles title in front of Serena Williams to become the first player to win 24 in the Open era, which began in 1968. Margaret Court also collected a total of 24, but 13 of those came before professionals were admitted to the Slam events. “It obviously means the world to me,” said Djokovic, who will return to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday

