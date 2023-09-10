Rains County Sheriff’s arrest Dallas man for sex crimes

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 6:12 pm

RAINS COUNTY – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Dallas man for crimes against children. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say that Christian Paul Castillo was arrested Friday and charged with online solicitation of a minor. Besides the Rain County SO, the Caddo Mills Police Department, Texas DPS and the State Office of Inspector General and Office of Attorney General all were involved in this investigation. The Sheriff’s Office also said the investigation is continuing and no more information will be available.

