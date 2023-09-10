Today is Sunday September 10, 2023
12-year-old shot to death in Wood Country

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 6:12 pm
12-year-old shot to death in Wood CountryWOOD COUNTY – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in rural Alba-Golden. According to our news partner KETK, Investigators said the boys mother called and said her son had been shot in the head. When WCSO and EMS arrived they found the boy had died. The sheriff’s office conducted one interview on the scene of the shooting. Officials stated because the person interviewed and the deceased are both minors no further information will be released.



