Semien has another 2-HR, 4-hit game as Rangers beat A’s 9-4

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 5:16 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Marcus Semien homered twice among his four hits, Corey Seager went deep for the 30th time this season and the Texas Rangers won consecutive games for the first time in September, beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 9-4 on Sunday. Andrew Heaney (10-6), the odd man out of the Rangers rotation with All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi back from the injured list, struck out six over 3 2/3 scoreless innings after taking over for Jon Gray in the third. It was the first relief appearance for the left-hander after 27 starts this season. Semien matched his career high with four hits for the second time in four games. He set a franchise record with his eighth leadoff homer this season, part of a three-run first inning off rookie right-hander Luis Medina (3-9).



Semien hit another solo shot in the sixth and Seager homered on the next pitch to cap a four-run outburst that inning. Semien, the only Rangers player to start all 142 games, leads the AL with 166 hits and 109 runs scored. He has 24 homers and 87 RBIs. With 20 games remaining, the Rangers (78-64) stayed three games behind AL West-leading Houston (82-62), which swept them in three games in their previous series. They moved within .003 of division foe Seattle (79-64) for the American League’s third and final wild-card spot after the Mariners lost at Tampa Bay, and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto (80-63) for the second spot. The Rangers, who won for only the sixth time in their last 22 games, had a 3 1/2-game division lead before that slide. They open a four-game road series against the Blue Jays on Monday.

