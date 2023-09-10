Norrman captures Irish Open

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 4:19 pm

STRAFFAN, Ireland (AP) — Vincent Norrman gave Sweden a second straight winner on the European tour when he shot 7-under 65 to capture the Irish Open title on Sunday as Rory McIlroy faltered in the final round by hitting into the water on three different holes. A week after 23-year-old Ludvig Aberg produced a stunning finish to win the European Masters in Switzerland and help secure a spot on Europe’s Ryder Cup team, the 25-year-old Norrman produced a similar late flourish at The K Club to earn his second victory in two months — after the Barbasol Championship in mid-July — and underscore the talent emerging from Sweden. Play was delayed for about 90 minutes because of bad weather soon after the leading groups teed off, with McIlroy at that stage in a four-way share of the lead on 12-under par.

Go Back