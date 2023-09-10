No. 13 Oregon rally past Texas Tech 38-30

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2023 at 4:35 am

LUBBOCK (AP) — Tyler Shough was trying one final time against his former team to match a Bo Nix-led drive to a field goal with another of his own for Texas Tech. No. 13 Oregon’s defense had an answer. Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Bassa had a 45-yard interception return for a score in the final minute and the Ducks rallied for a 38-30 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night. Shough threw for three TDs and ran for 101 yards but was responsible for four turnovers as the Red Raiders’ school-record 23-game winning streak in home openers ended.



The Red Raiders are 0-2 for the first time since 1990 after losing in double overtime at Wyoming in their opener, and Shough has lost both games he started and finished this season after winning the first eight in two injury-plagued seasons after leaving Oregon in 2021. Shough’s third turnover was the biggest, when Shough (pronounced shuck) was down 31-30 after Cameron Lewis’ 34-yarder with 1:10 remaining. The Ducks (2-0) had twice rallied in the fourth quarter behind Nix, who led a 17-play drive with four third-down conversions for a touchdown to get within two then answered Shough’s go-ahead drive with a methodical four-minute march to Lewis’ third and final field goal.

